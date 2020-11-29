Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeon declared on Saturday, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choose their own future in a second independence referendum.
The question is set to dominate next May’s Holyrood elections, with Sturgeon’s party using the campaign to step up their demands for another referendum. Recent opinion polls have suggested that a majority of Scots now support the country becoming independent.
And, taking her case to the BBC on Sunday morning, Sturgeon accused host Andrew Marr of “deference” to Boris Johnson, after he said it is “simply not true” that independence is “in clear sight”, as the SNP leader had claimed.
Watch the fiery exchange here.
Related: ‘Independence is in sight,’ Sturgeon tells SNP conference
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .