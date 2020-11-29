Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeon declared on Saturday, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choose their own future in a second independence referendum.

The question is set to dominate next May’s Holyrood elections, with Sturgeon’s party using the campaign to step up their demands for another referendum. Recent opinion polls have suggested that a majority of Scots now support the country becoming independent.

And, taking her case to the BBC on Sunday morning, Sturgeon accused host Andrew Marr of “deference” to Boris Johnson, after he said it is “simply not true” that independence is “in clear sight”, as the SNP leader had claimed.

Watch the fiery exchange here.

Related: ‘Independence is in sight,’ Sturgeon tells SNP conference