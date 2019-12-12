Stormzy has blasted Boris Johnson as a “f***ing p****” but refused to call the Tory leader by his name.

He called on his fans to make sure they voted before the 10pm deadline tonight.

The superstar says before Jeremy Corbyn he had never trusted politicians but described the Labour leader as a “man of hope”. The Croydon-born star has been vocal in his backing for Labour throughout the election campaign.

In his message Stormzy said: “Today it’s very, very important that you vote.

“I know a lot of people are saying that but hear me out, the man is never wrong.

“The man has always looked at politicians and thought ‘I don’t trust you lot, you don’t do anything for me or my community, or my circumstances, or my mum’s circumstances.

“But for the first time in my 26 years there’s a man who I trust and I wouldn’t use my platform like this to say that if I didn’t wholeheartedly think that.

“It’s very clear as day, and clear cut, that Jeremy Corbyn is a man of hope, a man of justice, and a man of equality.

“The other guy is a f***ing p****, so go and use your vote.”