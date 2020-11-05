Yesterday it was revolved that the Test and Trace system provided more than 7,000 people with the wrong dates for the start and end of their self-quarantines, it has been confirmed.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said an error was caused by an internal update to the system’s software and affected 7,230 people.

Once the error was realised 4,775 people were contacted with new advice on when their self-isolation period should end.

But the quarantine periods had already concluded for a further 2,455 individuals who were affected by the glitch.

“We have reassessed the self-isolation periods for a number of people who were contact traced, following close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19,” the department’s spokesman said.

BBC Breakfast

With this in mind this morning BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt quizzed Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, on the Government’s Covid response.

The presenter grew increasingly frustrated during the interview when Buckland failed to provide answers to some of his questions.

“You said there were going to be Covid marshals, how many are there?” Stayt asked.

Buckland admitted he didn’t know the precise number before Stayt interrupted the Tory MP and asked if he’d met any marshals.

“I haven’t met any, I know in my local area arrangements are being made,” Buckland answered.

Testing

He then asked about testing

Charlie Stayt – “How many people were tested yesterday? “

Robert Buckland replied: “Over a quarter of a million”

Charlie Stayt: “How many actual people were tested yesterday?”

Robert Buckland then replied: “I don’t know.”

