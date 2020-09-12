Despicable footage of Sadiq Khan been hounded with abuse has surfaced on social media today.

The London Mayor was greeted with “black c*nt lives matter” and “you c*nt” as he walked by Tower Bridge.

David Lammy tweeted “in what world is it acceptable to speak to anyone like this while doing their job?” shortly after the clip was posted by Councillor Chowdhury, adding:

“No one in public or private life deserves this despicable abuse.”

Others blamed racist behaviour that has become “commonplace in Britain because it is emboldened by a racist government which runs on the fumes of far right rhetoric”.

Watch the clip in full below:

“Black c*nt lives matter”



“You c*nt”



Listen to their aggression. Listen to their hate.



If you ever wonder why the Mayor of London needs 24-hour police protection.



Without the protection officers there with him, he would have gotten attacked in this instance. pic.twitter.com/kgRa6kGsce — Councillor K Chowdhury (@khayerc) September 11, 2020

