The late, great Rik Mayall remains sorely-missed, and barely a week goes by without one of his comic gems being recirculated and cherished anew online.
But one doing the rounds today is more prescient than most.
One Twitter user highlighted an obscure Mayall clip from sitcom ‘Believe Nothing’, which had a short-lived one season run back in the early noughties.
In it, Rik’s character shows remarkable foresight and seems to predict the turmoil of Brexit fourteen years in advance.
Give it a watch to see in your weekend.
