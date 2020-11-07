As the US election count stretches into its fifth day, tensions across America are frayed.
Joe Biden leads in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, and is expected to be projected its winner soon – which would hand him the the White House.
Urging Donald Trump to accept the election result, Jim Kenney – the Mayor of Philadelphia – told the president to “put his big boy pants on” and admit he has lost.
“He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner just as Jimmy Carter did just as George H W Bush did and frankly just as Al Gore did,” the mayor said.
Kenney concluded by saying Trump needs to “stop this and let us move forward as a country.”
Watch his intervention here.
