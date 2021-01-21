A Carry On-style moment emerged in the Commons as an environment minister answered questions about sausages.
Victoria Prentis said a “Welsh sausage is hard to beat” – causing Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and other MPs to break down laughing in the chamber.
Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) had asked Ms Prentis about support for Welsh farmers post-Brexit, adding: “Will she also agree with me that a Welsh-farmed sausage is the finest addition to any good breakfast?”
Sir Lindsay intervened and said: “A challenge there for you, minister.”
Ms Prentis replied: “Well, a Welsh sausage is hard to beat and I’d like to congratulate the Farmers’ Union of Wales for their excellent farmhouse breakfast campaign.”
She went on to thank Ms Crosbie for sourcing and enjoying local produce.
Sir Lindsay, still chuckling, added to the next Conservative MP in line to ask a question: “Greg Smith, follow that one.”
Related: PMQs 20th Jan – Crime and Punishment for Patel as she disagrees with the supreme leader
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .