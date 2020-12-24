Negotiations on a UK-European Union trade deal are continuing amid widespread expectation an agreement is imminent.
Talks in Brussels were focused on the details of fishing rights but both sides have indicated a Christmas Eve deal will be announced, bringing an end to months of wrangling just a week before current trading arrangements expire.
Boris Johnson has been in close contact with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in recent days as top-level efforts intensified to get a deal over the line.
The pair were expected to use a call on Christmas Eve to agree the deal.
The EU and Downing Street were poised to announce a deal on Wednesday night but that slipped as last-minute wrangling continued.
Anger
This morning Daily Mail‘s Andrew Pierce appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Femi Oluwole, a prominent pro-EU voice.
Pierce claimed that “most people will wake up this morning relieved.”
“A significant proportion who voted to Leave oppose this Brexit deal, ” Femi replied.
“Here you again, I know what you’re going to say!” replied Pierce.
Femi carried on saying: “The only opportunity had to give a say on the Brexit deal was the 2019 election and in this election 52.7% of voters chose parties committed to a second referendum on Remain and soft Brexit.
“So it is simply mathematical fact if all votes counted equally in that election, 52% of MPs would be pro-referendum parties and we would still be in the EU.
“You cannot get away from that fact”.
Watch Video Here
Related: Brexit: How Eurosceptics moved from the margins to the mainstream
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .