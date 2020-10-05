As Donald Trump continues his strangely public battle with Covid-19, an army of online sleuths is convinced that the president’s staff is not being forthcoming about the severity of his illness.

In a video posted on his Twitter page yesterday, aiming to show that Trump was feeling healthy and working hard from his hospital suite, a slight judder as the president delivers a line has caused some to suggest that the footage was doctored.

It looks as though Trump is stifling a cough as he says the word ‘therapeutics’ – and some commentators have claimed that the video has obviously been doctored to hide just how sick the president really is.

See for yourself.

Whatever happens when Trump says "therapeutics" here is a strange moment in the video he posted this evening pic.twitter.com/TaaG13AH2E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2020

Others have been quick to dispel the theories as merely that.

I see a lot of journalists tweeting that this is a doctored video. You should know better, but if you’re going to be a conspiracist, the least you could do is download the vid, open Premiere, and look at the frame-by-frame.



He stifled a cough. He has Covid-19. That’s not weird. https://t.co/Qygv7JU4ch — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) October 5, 2020

Regardless, this is what happens after four years of lies and obfuscation. When a real crisis hits, nobody knows what to believe.

