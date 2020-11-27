Brexiteer Claire Fox has caused a stir following her latest appearance on Question Time, in which she defended Rishi Sunak’s public sector pay freeze – and lashed out at the “contempt” shown towards the private sector.
With the exception of NHS staff, public sector workers will see their pay frozen next year – a move for which the chancellor has been criticised.
But Fox hit back that the much-maligned private sector that had been “the invisible front line” in the battle against Covid-19 – and that public sector workers were “not the only heroes” of the pandemic.
“Let’s consider what, for example, your firebreak lockdown did in Wales to the people who run nail bars, to the hairdressers, to the people whose life savings have been absolutely destroyed, who face bankruptcy, who potentially are going to lose their homes,” Fox said.
“Furlough isn’t sufficient. And many public sector workers are actually in a stronger position at the moment, in terms of job security, than the private sector.
“The private sector is full of people who actually also were the invisible front line that kept us going. The people who dropped off to those people who enjoy working home; the Deliveroo drivers; all of these people deserve pay rises.
“We all deserve pay rises, but what I’d say is that misses the point. At some point, somebody’s got to create – we’ve got to have economic development, economic prosperity and industrialisation that allow a public sector to exist in the first place.
She added that public sector workers are “not the only heroes” of the pandemic and thought people in the private sector were being “absolutely treated with contempt”.
Watch her intervention here.
Related: Up to a third of Brits are hesitant about getting a coronavirus vaccine
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .