The Government’s Test and Trace programme came under even further criticism after 15,841 infections were not logged between September 25th and October 2nd.

The data was being held on Microsoft Excel which is not fit for purpose for a job this size, leaving security experts ‘dumbfounded.’

Richard Bingley, founder of Covent Garden-based Global Cyber Academy, said: “Excel is useful for small tasks but not for handling large quantities of metadata.”

Mr Hancock told the Commons in a statement on Monday: “This incident should never have happened.”

GMB

Asked about the data blunder on Good Morning Britain, she said: “This Government are complete impunity. They break the law. The civil servants get sacked but the politicians are quite alright.

“It’s completely unbelievable… they have made us a laughing stock across the world. This used to be one of the democracies that everyone was proud of.

“It’s a joke – a disgrace. The whole Government should hang their heads in shame.”

When pushed over whether Mr Hancock should resign, Ms Rayner told Piers Morgan: “I’d have got rid of him tomorrow”.

She added: “I believe the whole of the front bench is an absolute disaster for this country.

“They’ve not been truthful with the British people and they owe them a massive big apology for the thousands of excess deaths.”

Also during the interview, she described the PM as “the biggest idiot Prime Minister we’ve ever had” and said the Government should “hang their heads in shame”.

Watch video here

Related – ‘Licence to kill’: What caused Labour’s latest anti-Starmer rebellion?