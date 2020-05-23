Downing Street has said Dominic Cummings believed he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to Country Durham during the lockdown.

Opposition MPs have accused Number 10 of a “cover-up” and called for the Prime Minister’s top aide to resign after it emerged that he had driven 250-miles despite the guidelines on travelling.

But in a statement Downing Street said his actions were in line with guidelines and said reports that his family were spoken to by police were incorrect.

Full support

Dominic Cummings has the “full support” of the Prime Minister. Boris Johnson had come under pressure to sack his top aide after it was revealed he drove his wife and child to a family property in the North East after his spouse developed coronavirus-related symptoms.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, speaking at the daily Downing Street Covid-19 briefing, said: “I can tell you the PM provides Mr Cummings with his full support.”

However, the response from senior Tory politicians earlier in the day appears to be co-ordinated, could Dom have been behind this show of support?

Caring for your wife and child is not a crime https://t.co/YCXWhKTq28 — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) May 23, 2020

And then Dominic Raab Tweeted this.

It’s reasonable and fair to ask for an explanation on this. And it has been provided: two parents with Coronavirus, were anxiously taking care of their young child. Those now seeking to politicise it should take a long hard look in the mirror. https://t.co/fvfvPmlccQ — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 23, 2020

The Chancellor said something similar.

Taking care of your wife and young child is justifiable and reasonable, trying to score political points over it isn’t. https://t.co/QVkFmKgOsW — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 23, 2020

And Matt Hancock also put in his two pence worth, with a Tweet you might recognise (see above)

I know how ill coronavirus makes you. It was entirely right for Dom Cummings to find childcare for his toddler, when both he and his wife were getting ill. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 23, 2020

It almost feels like this PR campaign could have been engineered by Dominic Cummings himself, it certainly feels that way, but we might never know. Nick Harris, from Sporting Intelligence had his theory, which you can see below.

Additionally, as Sun journalist Tom Newton Dunn Tweeted, not all MPs seemed to have agreed with request.

Operation Save Dom steps up. Mid-ranking ministers and backbenchers now being asked by Tory whips to tweet support for Cummings, for “basically looking after his family”. One MP: “I told them to piss off”. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 23, 2020

