Ever wondered what gets Nigel Farage up in the morning? Wonder no more.

In this insightful video, ex-Labour staffer and prominent anti-gambling campaigner Matt Zarb-Cousin sheds a little light on what drives Britain’s most controversial politician.

Farage’s latest venture is a new financial publication called Fortune & Freedom, urging punters to “take back control of your money and your life”.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader had been occupying himself as a crusading, Partridge-esque investigative reporter since Britain left the EU – bravely shining a light on the “scandal” of migrants making the perilous trip across the Channel.

There were whispers that his next gambit would be a new, anti-lockdown political party. However it seems that Farage – a former banker – has decided to tell eager subscribers how to spend their hard-earned cash.

If you want to understand Farage, watch this.

