Voter registrations spiked last night after Stormzy posted an Instagram status urging people to sign up.

The grime artist posted an update on his profile garnering almost quarter of a million reactions in the first 12 hours.

Within minutes of the post going out there was a notable spike in live service usage on the registration page.

The number of people signing up jumped from just over 10,000 at 6.45pm to 40,000 at 6.50pm, with the high levels of traffic remaining steady throughout the rest of the night.

Boris Johnson is a “sinister man”

In a lengthy new Instagram post, the rapper urged people to register to vote before outlining his support for the Labour leader.

He also went on to describe the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as a “sinister man” who can’t be trusted.

Speaking about Corbyn, Stormzy said: “I will be registering to vote and I will be voting for Jeremy Corbyn.

“There are several reasons as to why I’m voting for him – I would be here all day if I began to list them…

“But in my 26 years of life I have never trusted politicians or relied on them to be the bearers of hope and righteous people that we’ve needed them to be.

“And for me, he is the first man in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back to the people and helping those who need a helping hand from the government the most.”

Youth vote

There has been a surge in young people registering to vote as the deadline approaches this evening.

More than 300,000 people, including over 200,000 under-35s, registered to vote in the general election on Friday in the fourth-largest surge in UK political history.

The 308,000 total broke the record for applications on a single day before the final deadline to sign up.

It was beaten only by deadline days ahead of general elections in 2017 – when a record 622,389 signed up – and 2015 as well as the EU referendum in 2016.

