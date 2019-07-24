Vote Leave director Dominic Cummings is expected to be appointed a senior adviser to the Prime Minister today, according to reports.

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg tweeted this morning that political strategist will be one of the first people installed within Boris Johnson’s new team.

He became Campaign Director of Vote Leave upon the creation of the organisation in October 2015 and is credited with having created the slogan, “Take back control”.

He also admitted to lying to the public about the NHS pledge in a drawn-out Spectator essay, a pledge which ultimately delivered Brexit and got Johnson – pictured next to the infamous bus – into number 10.

BREAKING: electoral law. The fastest & surest route to power. Cummings masterminded the massive Vote Leave electoral fraud. Johnson headed the campaign & has *never* answered qs about his involvement. Cummings kept his silence. And is now rewarded with top job. Truly, I despair. — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) July 24, 2019