Boris Johnson faces pressure from scientific advisers for tougher coronavirus restrictions at the same time as northern Tory MPs have demanded to know how lockdowns will be eased. It comes as he was slammed on TV for his handling of the Pandemic.
Johnson has been warned by a group of more than 50 Tory backbenchers representing northern constituencies that the pandemic is threatening his election pledge to “level up” the country as they called for a “road map out of lockdown”.
But Professor Wendy Barclay, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that nothing short of the full lockdown seen in March had managed to control the virus.
Prof Barclay, from Imperial College London, suggested that Tier 3 restrictions, the tightest currently in use in England, may not be enough.
“The total lockdown that we had back in late March was enough to turn the tide, and get the virus back under control,” she told Times Radio.
“So far, none of the other restrictions that we’ve seen and none of the other actions, seem to have done that.”
Buffoon
As Johnson faces an internal rebellion GMB presenter Piers Morgan went onto Australian TV news to slam the UK Government’s response to the Coronavirus and how the leadership is coping running the country.
He didn’t hold back when he said: “We have an absolutely woeful government, led by a blustering buffoon, who have got every decision catastrophically wrong on Covid 19… it’s been a disaster.”
He went on: “As a result we have the worst Coronavirus death rate in Europe and worst economic meltdown too. And it is showing no sign on improving.
“We have a second wave that has come very hard and bad decisions are still being taken, so not a happy time to be in this country.”
Watch Video Here
Related: Council leader lashes out at ‘shameless Tory spin’ over Free School Meals row
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.