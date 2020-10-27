Boris Johnson faces pressure from scientific advisers for tougher coronavirus restrictions at the same time as northern Tory MPs have demanded to know how lockdowns will be eased. It comes as he was slammed on TV for his handling of the Pandemic.

Johnson has been warned by a group of more than 50 Tory backbenchers representing northern constituencies that the pandemic is threatening his election pledge to “level up” the country as they called for a “road map out of lockdown”.

But Professor Wendy Barclay, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that nothing short of the full lockdown seen in March had managed to control the virus.

Prof Barclay, from Imperial College London, suggested that Tier 3 restrictions, the tightest currently in use in England, may not be enough.

“The total lockdown that we had back in late March was enough to turn the tide, and get the virus back under control,” she told Times Radio.

“So far, none of the other restrictions that we’ve seen and none of the other actions, seem to have done that.”

Buffoon

As Johnson faces an internal rebellion GMB presenter Piers Morgan went onto Australian TV news to slam the UK Government’s response to the Coronavirus and how the leadership is coping running the country.

He didn’t hold back when he said: “We have an absolutely woeful government, led by a blustering buffoon, who have got every decision catastrophically wrong on Covid 19… it’s been a disaster.”

He went on: “As a result we have the worst Coronavirus death rate in Europe and worst economic meltdown too. And it is showing no sign on improving.

“We have a second wave that has come very hard and bad decisions are still being taken, so not a happy time to be in this country.”

