The PM made a speech at the virtual Tory party conference and even ardent supporters would have to join in with Government critics and agree there was an awful lot of wind in the speech as the Prime Minister pledged a new concentration on creating clean energy sources, mainly wind.

Mr Johnson at one point stated: “As Saudi Arabia is to oil, the UK is to wind.”

With almost Trumpian bravado, Mr Johnson challenged the naysayers to physical jousts to prove his point, saying: “I could refute these critics of my athletic abilities in any way they want: arm-wrestle, leg-wrestle, Cumberland wrestle, sprint-off, you name it”

In a wide-ranging speech full of ambition but, as ever, lacking in detail he also promised to “fix the injustice of care home funding” by “bringing the magic of averages to the rescue of millions”, although aides were unable to set out what he meant.

He wanted to explore the use of one-to-one teaching for gifted pupils or those in danger of falling behind, saying it could be “transformational”.

Johnson also attacked “lefty human rights lawyers and other do-gooders” who had “hamstrung” the legal system.

Drivel

He shook off any doubters that he was too physically unfit for the job, saying “and of course this is self-evident drivel, the kind of seditious propaganda that you would expect from people who don’t want this Government to succeed, who wanted to stop us delivering Brexit and all our other manifesto pledges.”

Then the PM discussed his own experience with Covid. Johnson said he was “too fat” and had lost 26 pounds since he had the disease. The he went revealed himself to be a fan of 90s dance and soul band M People

He referenced one of the band’s biggest hits Search For The Hero, saying: “I am going to continue that diet, because you’ve got to search for the hero inside yourself in the hope that that individual is considerably slimmer.”

As you can imagine this comment left many on social media bemused.

1.

My thoughts are with Heather Small and M People at this difficult time. https://t.co/xXMUhLgYPx — Prof Paul James Cardwell (@Cardwell_PJ) October 6, 2020

2.

Boris Johnson just used an M people song as part of his speech to describe his fight with Coronavirus



"I had to search for the hero inside myself"



This is beyond parody now. — Richard (@Richardmassey82) October 6, 2020

3.

Poor Heather Small having her song hijacked by Johnson. @RishiSunak will be watching this total mess of a speech with another M People song in mind pic.twitter.com/l39b6eWw6T — John Dyfed (@johndyfed) October 6, 2020

4.

What is he talking about? Arm wrestling? For the love of bloody hell. Now he's quoting M People! pic.twitter.com/2P1Xl0eOXA — Liam Arnold (@MrLiamArnold) October 6, 2020

5.

Thoughts and prayers for Heather Small and M People. They do not deserve this gross indignity. https://t.co/OIugBR67Rs — Stephen Farrow 🇪🇺 (@stephenfarrow) October 6, 2020

6.

@mrjamesob Did the PM really just quote M People Search for the hero inside yourself? Surely he should be asking himself What have you done today to make you feel proud? pic.twitter.com/3Aq3Bl4BS0 — 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈Trader Joe Fan 🧶 (@traderjoefan) October 6, 2020

