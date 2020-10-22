Jeremy Hunt infuriated Good Morning Britain viewers, and the many across the country, today after he attempted to explain the reason he voted against Marcus Rashford’s school meals.

The Government voted down the Manchester United star’s bid to extend free school meals over the holidays.

Questioned on the vote during his interview on Good Morning Britain he said: “I voted with the Government on this.

“It’s incredibly difficult because everyone has enormous sympathy with what Marcus Rashford is arguing for.

“I think we have to wait and see where we’re at over the Christmas holidays, if we’re at a lockdown situation, if families on the breadline need extra help.

“MPs and the Chancellor will be very sympathetic. I don’t think we’re quite there yet.”

Reaction

On social media there was anger that the Government had voted against feeding poor children.

The “Honourable Member” for Bassetlaw, made this statement to the House yesterday.

1.

Brendan Clarke-Smith(Tory MP) – “I do not believe in nationalising children. We need to get back to the idea of taking responsibility. This means less celebrity virtue signalling on Twitter by proxy" #FreeSchoolMeals pic.twitter.com/83FuyWrfsi — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 21, 2020

2.

This genuinely made me feel unwell https://t.co/MLbSNZemHt — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 21, 2020

3.

a bunch of algorithmically generated Spectator headlines run the country https://t.co/RDdWqZU1P6 — Stan (@tristandross) October 21, 2020

4.

Remember when the tories spent weeks screaming that teachers needed to get back in their disease pits or else the disadvantaged would suffer then decided that the fairest system for tackling vulnerable hungry kids is to not let them eat food — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 21, 2020

In terms of the actually vote a few selected comments can be seen below.

1.

Bad luck English kids. Your govt is a shitshower https://t.co/ZZFeNQATj1 — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) October 21, 2020

2.

Welcome to the UK where 322 MPs are happy to let starving kids go without food. https://t.co/odNszLFSQc — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 21, 2020

3.

They've screwed the elderly. Those in their 20s. Students. GCSE kids. Now anyone with a rumbling tummy at a school desk. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 21, 2020

4.

If the kids eat too much they won’t fit up the chimneys pic.twitter.com/SqMio55JF4 — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 21, 2020

Here is Jeremy Hunt trying to explain why he voted to keep children hungry.

