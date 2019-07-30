An old video of Boris Johnson discrediting his own policies has gone viral this week after it resurfaced online.

In the speech, made at the Institute for Public Policy Research, Johnson made it clear that Britain “will remain a paid, valued, participating member of the single market”.

Adding that “under no circumstances in my view will a British government adjust that position”.

The clip has resurfaced after planning for a no-deal was stepped up under Johnson’s administration.

A new Brexit war cabinet will now meet weekly to prepare for the scenario, with Michael Gove in place as chair.

Boris is also set to roll out a major advertising campaign – reportedly costing up to £100 million – to ready the public for a no-deal Brexit.