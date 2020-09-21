It has been claimed that Boris Johnson secretly jetted off to Italy earlier this month to baptise his son, according to an Italian newspaper.
The accusations have been labelled as “completely untrue” by Downing Street.
However, La Repubblica cited an official statement from the city’s airport which claims the prime minister was seen at Perugia airport on September 11 and left on the following Monday.
Perugia is a city in central Italy, halfway between Florence and Rome. The city is the capital of Umbria region, and lies in cluster of hills overlooking the Umbrian and central Tiber valleys and Lake Trasimeno.
Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps flatly denied the story on Sky News. He was asked by Kay Burley: “Did the Prime Minister go to Perugia last weekend?”
He replied that the reports were ‘mistaken’.
Shapps said: “Not that I’m aware of, no. I saw that story in the weekend paper, I think it’s mistaken as far as I’m aware.”
The report also said the PM could have visited a home owned by Evgeny Lebedev, a Russian-British billionaire businessman nominated by the PM for a peerage last month.
But a spokesperson for No.10 said: “This story is completely untrue. The prime minister has not travelled to Italy in recent months. Anyone who publishes these claims is repeating a falsehood.”
Boris Johnson has form on this though. In April 2018, while he was foreign secretary, he was photographed looking somewhat dishevelled at San Francesco d’Assisi airport.
Watch Video Here
Related – Labour wipe out Tory lead as Starmer sets out vision for new leadership
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.