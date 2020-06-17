Boris Johnson’s convoy was targeted by a protester as the Prime Minister left the Palace of Westminster.

The demonstrator, who had been protesting about Turkish action against Kurdish rebels, ran into the road outside the gates to Parliament.

This forced the lead vehicles in the convoy – a police motorbike and the Prime Minister’s Jaguar – to stop, with a support vehicle running into the back of the luxury saloon carrying Mr Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leaving the Houses of Parliament, Westminster. A man, who had been demonstrating about Turkey’s operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, was taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers after running in front of the Prime Minister’s car (Aaron Chown/PA)

The vehicles drove off shortly afterwards in the direction of Downing Street, with a large dent visible on the rear of the Jaguar.

Downing Street said there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

Police detain a man after he ran in front of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car as it left the Houses of Parliament, Westminster. The man, who had been demonstrating about Turkey’s operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, was taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers (Aaron Chown/PA)

The protester was detained by police and taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers.

Related – PMQs – Rashford scored and soared putting Johnson to the sword

Watch Video here