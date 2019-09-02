There are “very strong” rumours in Westminister that a General Election could be called this week, Guardian political correspondent Jessica Elgot has said.

Boris Johnson has called a cabinet meeting ahead of a no-deal showdown with MPs when they return from the summer recess.

The government has been accused of trying to “purge” Tory rebels who oppose it over Brexit.

According to BuzzFeed reports they have been informed that any MP who does not vote with the government this week will immediately have the whip withdrawn and be deselected.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said today that there are “very real, very live conversations happening at the moment” on whether or not the government should call an election “in the next 72 hours”.

Jeremy Corbyn told Sky that Labour will back a general election under any circumstances if Johnson were to call one.

“Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election”, he said.

According to Lewis Goodall the earliest possible date it could happen would be October 17th.