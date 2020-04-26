A US Poison Control Centre has seen a spike in cases of people who have ingested disinfectants following Donald Trump’s suggestion that it could combat coronavirus.

According to reports New York’s Poison Control Centre managed 30 cases from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon following the press briefing.

It reported nine cases of possible exposure to Lysol, a US brand of disinfectant; 10 cases regarding bleach; and 11 to household cleaners generally.

It is believed there could be over 100 cases nationally, with some health workers taking to social media to report cases of people drinking diluted bleach.

The President backtracked on his remarks yesterday, saying he meant them sarcastically.

Watch the full video below:

Related: Public support in the government continues to tumble