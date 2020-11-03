Hello – and welcome to TLE’s rolling coverage of the 2020 US presidential election. My name’s Henry Goodwin, and I’ll be keeping you updated into the witching hour and beyond as America goes to the polls.

Over the next day or so (we’ll explain why we’re hesitant to put a proper number on it later), check in here for all the latest coverage, speculation, turmoil, drama, heartache, guts and glory of what is surely the most hotly-anticipated election in decades.

After months of pandemic-stricken campaigning, voters will finally decide whether President Donald Trump has earned four more years in the White House, or whether his Democratic challenger Joe Biden – Barack Obama’s vice-president – will put an end to a remarkable four years of Republican rule in Washington.

We’ll be keeping you posted with the latest polling and results as they come in. We’ll keep an eye on key races up and down the ballot, hopefully giving you a little clarity as to what’s going on stateside and cutting through some of the noise.

If you want to get in touch and keep me company as I sit bleary-eyed trying to explain why Pennsylvania is so damn important at 3am, then please don’t hesitate to send an email to henry.goodwin@thelondoneconomic.com or tweet me @HenGoodwin.

Let’s get it on!

12.33am Voting has begun! Americans are streaming to the polls, as the US elects its next president.

Polling stations on the east coast opened at 8am EST – with many reporting queues snaking round the street from as early as 4 or 5 in the morning.

The candidates are up too. Joe Biden is reportedly beginning the day with a trip to a church in Brandywine, whereas Donald Trump is heading to Fox & Friends. Sums it up nicely, doesn’t it.

Biden has been on Twitter, too. Here’s what he had to say.

It all comes down to this.



Go vote: https://t.co/eoxT07uII9 pic.twitter.com/0Sj7qlj5Bl — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Trump, on the other hand, has been silent for the past four hours. But boy, his last intervention was one to remember. You might think this video was put out by Biden or his affiliates – but no, this video was shared by the Trump campaign and amplified by the president himself. The man’s got rhythm.

Stay tuned – we’ll keep this page updated with everything you need to know throughout the day, and long into the night.