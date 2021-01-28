A US Congresswoman has made a number of Brits giddy with anticipation after she told Katie Hopkins she would be welcomed in America.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has recently been called out for repeated endorsements of political violence and extremism, warmed to her British equivalent during an interview this month.

The footage, shared on social media by Rex Chapman, shows the two outspoken figures bonding over the storming of the US Capitol, for which the Congresswomen says she has “no regrets” over.

She also said she would love to trade her for “some of our white people here that have no appreciation for our country”. To which an emotional Hopkins responded, “thank you”.

The reaction has been a mixture of disbelief and jubilation, with many Brits signalling how happy they would be with the exchange.

We’ve picked out some of the best comments so far:

Dear Marjorie,



Please take Katie Hopkins. No refunds, exchanges, or gift cards.



Sincerely,



The whole of the United Kingdom https://t.co/owjo5UvFr6 — lady in breeeeeeead (@busybeinglash) January 27, 2021

I can never see Katie Hopkins without remembering her Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy. pic.twitter.com/PQweRXNeXG — Rufus T. Firefly 💙 (@jrr226) January 27, 2021

We like to support the use of £2000 of public funds to export Katie Hopkins 😁



Although I'm afraid the US might never forgive us.



Most welcome ☺️ — Lloyd🛡️Hardy (@lloydhardy) January 28, 2021

