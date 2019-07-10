Brexit trade talks with the US were called off yesterday following the leak of UK diplomatic memos which dubbed Donald Trump “incompetent”, “inept”, and “insecure”.

Liam Fox and the US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross were due to meet on Tuesday but a spokesperson from the Commerce Department told The Independent they had cancelled the meeting.

The snub comes after Donald Trump reacted furiously to emails sent by Sir Kim Darroch which detailed a “uniquely dysfunctional” and “inept” White House under the US President.

In the diplomatic fallout that has ensued, Mr Trump called Sir Kim “a very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool” and said the US could no longer work with him.

He also attacked Theresa May, accusing her of ignoring his advice and “going her own foolish way”.

As Mr Fox was dispatched on Tuesday to apologise directly to Mr Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, No 10 indicated that Sir Kim would not take part in the trade negotiations previously scheduled for the day.

The head of the diplomatic service, Sir Simon McDonald, is scheduled to appear before MPs on Wednesday, when he will give evidence to the Foreign Affairs Committee regarding the leaked emails from Sir Kim.

MPs have also written a letter requesting an investigation into the “serious criminal act”.