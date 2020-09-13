UKIP has appointed its seventh leader since Nigel Farage stood down in 2016 today.

Freddy Vachha – who was appointed just three months ago – has been replaced by former Tory MP Neil Hamilton, who is also the last remaining UKIP member in the Welsh parliament.

The former leader had promised to leave Westminster quaking when he was appointed, declaring UKIP “back in business”.

Freddy Vachha is announced as the new leader of UKIP.

But he lasted just three months in the job, and has been replaced by Hamilton today.

In 1996 it was reported Hamilton had taken money in brown envelopes from Mohamed Al Fayed in a “cash-for-questions” scandal. His libel suit against the Guardian collapsed, leading to his resignation from government.

In the 1997 general election he lost his Tatton seat to journalist Martin Bell. He left the Tory party in 2002 and joined UKIP.

