Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced plans to offer half priced meals every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August as part of his £30 billion mini-budget.

Speaking in the Commons during his economic update Mr Sunak said: “I can announce today that, for the month of August, we will give everyone in the country an ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ discount.

“Meals eaten at any participating business, Monday to Wednesday, will be 50 per cent off, up to a maximum discount of £10 per head for everyone, including children. Businesses will need to register, and can do so through a simple website, open next Monday.

“Each week in August, businesses can then claim the money back, with the funds in their bank account within five working days.”

Alternative slogans

But Twitter was quick to react with alternative slogan suggestions.

One user said: “‘Go Down for Your Town’ didn’t make the cut?”, while another added: “Just pipped by ‘Lick It Out So We Can Stick It Out’”

We’ve picked out the best of the reactions below:

It’s called ‘eat out to help out’ pic.twitter.com/7Oi5nVVHoZ — Sean (@seandw14) July 8, 2020

“Eat out to help out. Know what I mean squire? He arsked him knowingly” pic.twitter.com/LOmTFZQSYq — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) July 8, 2020

as a gay woman i can confirm i’m happy with eat out to help out — deanna (@deanna_hallett) July 8, 2020

It is now theoretically possible that, in extremely limited circumstances, and combined with the right voucher code, Pizza Express could pay you to eat there. https://t.co/t7fQK7Ytfa — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 8, 2020

