Ministers and friends of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds congratulated the couple after they revealed that they were expecting a baby.

Among the first to post their felicitations on Twitter was former Chancellor Sajid Javid, who quit his role earlier this month following a dispute with Mr Johnson, who offered “Congratulations” on the “wonderful news”.

Former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson also offered her congratulations while pregnant Tory MP Siobhan Baillie welcomed Ms Symonds to “the magical bump gang”.

We wish the couple luck with the pregnancy.

Some Twitter users had some comments to make on the matter and the timing of the announcement.

And a way to trump that story is a Boris baby. Busy evening for Sunday newspaper editors. https://t.co/fIy0kiOvm0 — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) February 29, 2020

I am sure just a total coincidence but certainly convenient that the home office perm sec’s angry divorce from government is now fighting with the PM’s marriage and imminent baby for front page coverage — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 29, 2020

