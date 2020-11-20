Reactions to Rudy Giuliani’s oozing face dominated what was otherwise an erratic speech by one of Donald Trump’s most loyal allies last night.
The former Mayor of New York City held a press conference to allege a widespread Democratic election conspiracy involving multiple states and suspect voting machines.
Mr Giuliani cited a few sworn affidavits that he said showed a vast Democratic conspiracy, but added that he could not reveal much of the evidence.
Chris Krebs, the Trump administration election official sacked last week over the comments about the security of 2020, tweeted shortly after that the press conference was “the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest.”
But it was MR Giuliani’s melting face that most people couldn’t get over. Here’s some of the best reaction:
OMG! What is that?— bennydiego✯ 😷 (@bennydiego) November 20, 2020
OMG! What. Is. That?#RudyIsMelting #RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/srikyIwPN2
Evidently, Rudy's election fraud allegations aren’t the only thing he can’t make stick. pic.twitter.com/6rGmU4227s— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 20, 2020
@RudyGiuliani looks like his soul is leaking. pic.twitter.com/Etp3i5K9We— ☕Coffee With Mom☕ (@PadresSubAngel) November 20, 2020
Rudy melting like a chocolate sundae on a summer day. pic.twitter.com/nRpVPHESeb— Brad Smith (@thebradsmith) November 19, 2020
With hair dye dripping down his face Rudy Giuliani actually just said “I feel kinda stupid.”— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 19, 2020
Related: Tories handling of Priti Patel bullying inquiry has “all the hallmarks of a Prime Ministerial cover-up”
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .