Reactions to Rudy Giuliani’s oozing face dominated what was otherwise an erratic speech by one of Donald Trump’s most loyal allies last night.

The former Mayor of New York City held a press conference to allege a widespread Democratic election conspiracy involving multiple states and suspect voting machines.

Mr Giuliani cited a few sworn affidavits that he said showed a vast Democratic conspiracy, but added that he could not reveal much of the evidence.

Chris Krebs, the Trump administration election official sacked last week over the comments about the security of 2020, tweeted shortly after that the press conference was “the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest.”

But it was MR Giuliani’s melting face that most people couldn’t get over. Here’s some of the best reaction:

Evidently, Rudy's election fraud allegations aren’t the only thing he can’t make stick. pic.twitter.com/6rGmU4227s — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 20, 2020

Rudy melting like a chocolate sundae on a summer day. pic.twitter.com/nRpVPHESeb — Brad Smith (@thebradsmith) November 19, 2020

With hair dye dripping down his face Rudy Giuliani actually just said “I feel kinda stupid.” — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 19, 2020

Related: Tories handling of Priti Patel bullying inquiry has “all the hallmarks of a Prime Ministerial cover-up”