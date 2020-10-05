Donald Trump has said he will leave hospital on Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of Covid-19.

The president tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.

Mr Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre since Friday afternoon.

His return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the apparent outbreak on the complex last week.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday morning.

“You don’t have covid for the weekend”

Following the president’s comments there has been widespread condemnation in a country where good health care comes at a premium.

Eugene Gu pointed out that “not every American has access to the top therapeutics and doctors”, while actor Zach Braff said: “You don’t have covid for the weekend. He either has it and doesn’t give a fuck who gets it from him, or he never had it.”

Dexamethasone

Although Trump proclaims to be in good shape there have been suggestions that his condition could be worse than he is making out.

Doctors not involved with his treatment at Walter Reed medical centre have described his taking of dexamethasone as “a big red flag”.

Dr John Torres, MSNBC’s medical correspondent, said: “To me, one of the more concerning things is to see if they start him on dexamethasone, because once they start him on dexamethasone it means his symptoms are more than mild or moderate.”

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) says dexamethasone is recommended in patients “who are mechanically ventilated (AI) and in patients with Covid-19 who require supplemental oxygen but who are not mechanically ventilated”.

It adds that “the panel recommends against using dexamethasone in patients with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen”.

