Donald Trump’s odds to be re-elected as President of the United States of America have hit an all-time low at 8/11 following the impeachment trial.

The Republican became one of only three US presidents to be formally impeached by Congress after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton last year.

He faced accusations of foreign interference in the 2016 election, but called the entire process a “witch hunt” and did not acknowledge it in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address to Congress, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of the speech.

Second term

But despite the negative publicity Trump appears to be in good stead to take a second term come the election in November.

The president is at an all-time low with the bookies at 8/11, after starting the year at even money.

Bernie Sanders odds have also been cut to 11/2, making him the clear second favourite.

Still some uncertainty

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: “Odds for Donald Trump to be re-elected later this year as President of the United States of America are now the shortest they have ever been on the Betfair Exchange, he is 8/11 to be voted in for a second term following his speech to Congress.

“Despite Trump leading the way, the race to be the Democratic candidate to take him on is heating up and there is now a clear second favourite for the 2020 US Presidential Election, with the punters backing Bernie Sanders’ into 11/2 from 49/1 last year.

“However, there is still some uncertainty over exactly who will be running for the Democrats, with Pete Buttigieg taking the biggest share at the Iowa Caucus his odds to be next President are now at 16/1 from 39/1 two weeks ago, while last year his odds were as big as 999/1.

“Michael Bloomberg is by far the biggest surprise in the betting, his odds to be the next leader of the free world have been dramatically slashed from 999/1 last year to his current odds of 8/1, making him the third favourite.”

Next President odds

Donald Trump – 8/11

Bernie Sanders – 11/2

Michael Bloomberg – 8/1

Joe Biden – 13/1

Pete Buttigieg – 16/1

Elizabeth Warren – 45/1

Hillary Clinton – 99/1

Michelle Obama – 299/1

Betfair Exchange – Democratic Nominee

Bernie Sanders – 2/1

Michael Bloomberg – 9/2

Joe Biden – 6/4

Pete Buttigieg – 6/1

Elizabeth Warren – 16/1

Hillary Clinton – 31/1

Michelle Obama – 169/1