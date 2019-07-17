Notes annotated by Donald Trump were made public this week after eagle-eyed photographers managed to snap a piece of paper with a list of prompts.

The US President took aim at Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar outside the White House on Monday, saying she had once praised Islamist terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Ms Omar, the Minnesota representative, is one of four Democratic women of colour who have been repeatedly targeted by Mr Trump in recent days.

But pictures taken by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford revealed that the US President had scribbled “Alcaida” rather than “Al-Qaeda” as a prompt to bring it up.

Just last week, Mr Trump had bragged that he was really a “good speller” despite his reputation for Twitter typos.

“Really I’m actually a good speller,” he said. “But everyone said the fingers aren’t as good as the brain.”

He also claimed he didn’t have “a racist bone in his body” following the widely-publicised Twitter rant.

Hmm….