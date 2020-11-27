Donald Trump flipped out at a reporter who pushed back on his baseless claims of election fraud in a heated Thanksgiving press conference, calling the journalist a “lightweight” and telling him: “I’m the president of the United States”.
Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason asked Trump whether he will finally concede the election when the Election College formally votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
“Well if they do, they made a mistake, because this election was a fraud,” Trump said, before ranting about the number of votes Biden got compared to his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.
When Mason interrupted him, Trump snapped: “Don’t talk to me that way.”
″You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,” he added.
Watch the testy exchange here.
