Donald Trump flipped out at a reporter who pushed back on his baseless claims of election fraud in a heated Thanksgiving press conference, calling the journalist a “lightweight” and telling him: “I’m the president of the United States”.

Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason asked Trump whether he will finally concede the election when the Election College formally votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

“Well if they do, they made a mistake, because this election was a fraud,” Trump said, before ranting about the number of votes Biden got compared to his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

When Mason interrupted him, Trump snapped: “Don’t talk to me that way.”

″You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,” he added.

Watch the testy exchange here.

JUST IN: President Trump snaps at reporter objecting to the President's false claims about the election: "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way." pic.twitter.com/RbTKItjs9L — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020

