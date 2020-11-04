Donald Trump seemed to concede the election after he laid the ground for delegitimising the result in an explosive speech this morning.

Calling it a “major fraud on the nation” the President vowed to drag the US election into the courts as he falsely claimed he beat Joe Biden to win the presidency – even though the knife-edge vote is still too close to call.

Paving the way for a legal battle amid fears of unrest on the streets of America, Mr Trump gave a speech in the White House to say there was a “massive fraud” in the election and accuse a “very sad group of people” of trying to disenfranchise his supporters.

Trump says he has already won and that there is ‘a fraud’ going on – remember millions of votes have not yet been counted – it is just not credible to make that claim, there is no evidence of such a ‘fraud’ and it is incredible such claims being made from the White House — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 4, 2020

“This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country,” he said.

“We were getting ready to win this election – frankly we did win this election.

“So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we will be going to the US supreme court, we want all voting to stop.”

No biggie but there’s an attempted coup happening in America.

A wannabe dictator is trying to stop votes being counted. pic.twitter.com/v1zq006Zrq — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 4, 2020

The early reaction has been fierce, with Piers Morgan – a friend of the President’s – calling it an “absolute disgrace”.

President Trump has just launched an unprecedented assault on American democracy, demanding millions of Americans are denied their votes, & it’s an absolute disgrace. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2020

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for all the votes to be counted, calling premature claims of victory “illegitimate, dangerous and authoritarian”.

Donald Trump’s premature claims of victory are illegitimate, dangerous, and authoritarian.



Count the votes. Respect the results. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2020

Others warned that authoritarianism is “on the rise against Democracy”:

My thoughts exactly. Authoritarianism on the rise against Democracy. https://t.co/aOVloH0h47 — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 4, 2020

