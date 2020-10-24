US president Donald Trump has said he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the Borat films, is “a creep”.
Baron Cohen’s new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, shows Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.
Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he did not know what happened with Mr Giuliani.
But he said of Baron Cohen: “You know, years ago, he tried to scam me.
Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M— Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020
“And I was the only one that said: ‘No way. This guy is a phony guy.’”
“I don’t find him funny,” the US leader said, adding: “To me, he’s a creep.”
Mr Trump appeared briefly on Da Ali G Show in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen’s Ali G character after just a minute.
One scene in Baron Cohen’s sequel to the original Borat movie shows Mr Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his trousers after the woman helps him remove recording equipment.
Mr Giuliani called the scene “a hit job”, and said he realised he was being set up.
