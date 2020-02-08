Donald Trump quickly turned into a viral meme today after a sharp gust of wind revealed some questionable tan lines.

A picture of the president walking across the south lawn of the White House is being shared widely on social media after a tweet from the account @photowhitehouse piqued people’s interest.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

The photo in the tweet shows the president’s hair blowing in the wind, with questionable colour lines on his face.

It’s unclear if the stark contrast of the colouring is a tan line, or a result of poor makeup blending.

Regardless, that hasn’t stopped Twitter stepping up and doing its thing.

