The US President rarely stays out of any issue for long and he has made some comments over Brexit.

Donald Trump has said it would be “terrible” if Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan was blocked.

The supreme court ruled that Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen that parliament should be prorogued for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was unlawful.

Appearing alongside Mr Johnson on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the US president through his support behind his determination to leave the EU.

‘They have to get it done otherwise it will be a terrible thing to do it any other way,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t see another vote…I think they’re going to get it done.”

Donald Trump also delivered a roaring defence of nationalism and American sovereignty as he addressed the UN General Assembly – even as he tried to rally a multinational response to Iran’s escalating aggression.

Mr Trump also addressed the ongoing stand-off in Venezuela, denouncing the oppressive regime and vowing that the US would “never be a socialist nation”.

The US president implored the world’s leaders to prioritise their own nations, with strong borders and one-on-one trade deals, rejecting sweeping transnational organisations and alliances.

“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations,” he told a murmuring crowd at the General Assembly in New York.

“Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders, causing them to ignore their own national interests. Those days are over.”