Donald Trump has cancelled a state visit to Denmark after the nation’s Prime Minister refused to sell Greenland.

Taking to Twitter the US President said:

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time….”

Last week news emerged that the US might be interested in buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen described the suggestion as “absurd” and said she hoped Mr Trump was not being serious.

But Trump followed up his remarks by saying that he was interested in the purchase.

When asked on Sunday if he would consider trading a US territory for the island, he replied: “Well, a lot of things could be done.”

“Essentially it’s a large real estate deal.”

Soren Espersen, foreign affairs spokesman for the populist Danish People’s Party, told national broadcaster DR: “If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof that he has gone mad.”

And Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the former Danish prime minister, tweeted: “It must be an April Fool’s Day joke.”

The president was scheduled to visit on 2 September, at the invitation of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

Related: US president tweets picture of Trump Tower looming over Greenland