Donald Trump bragged that he could wipe Afghanistan “off the face of the Earth” in a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday.

The US President said he could win the Afghan War in ten days if he wanted to, but he “doesn’t want to go down that route”.

He said: “We could do a number of the likes of which they’ve never seen before.

“I don’t want to do that because you’re talking about millions of people, and I don’t want to do that.”

During the discussions at the White House, the President also offered to mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, claiming the Indian government had invited him to act as broker – a claim quickly denied in New Delhi.

Khan is seeking to have more than $1 billion in US aid restored after Trump cut it off last year blaming Islamabad for not doing enough to fight extremism.

“The problem was Pakistan wasn’t doing anything for us. They were subversive,” he said.

“To be honest, I think we have a better relationship with Pakistan right now than when we were paying that money. That money can come back.”