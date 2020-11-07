President Donald Trump – embroiled in a bitter battle for his political future – announced a press conference at a landscaping business on the edge of the Philadelphia.

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Bemused journalists assumed that Trump had intended to gather the world’s eager press at the Four Seasons hotel, but clarification from the White House confirmed that the president was indeed heading for Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Needless to say, there was much bemusement. Here’s some reaction.

the switcheroo from the four seasons hotel to “four seasons total landscaping” feels like an metaphor for the president’s standing in the Pa tally as the week has progressed https://t.co/lkCTtWguge — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 7, 2020

No one answered the phone at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. But oh man RIP their online reviews. pic.twitter.com/LvxNd9VO1b — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) November 7, 2020

Turns out he didn’t mean a Four Seasons hotel…but a landscaping business called Four Seasons Total Landscaping.



And he got the time wrong. pic.twitter.com/wXhxk05uav — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 7, 2020

"Set up a press conference at the Four Seasons."



"The luxury hotel or the landscaping store?"



"Eh, either one." https://t.co/Tx2nHSBGYs — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 7, 2020

Trump earlier: "Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 A.M."



Trump aides: Sorry, Sir. It's not the Four Seasons hotel. It's actually Four Seasons Total Landscaping.



Trump: They're not at the Four Seasons hotel?



Trump aides: No.



Trump: Hand me my phone. https://t.co/rtT9l90Wrf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 7, 2020

The strangest of American elections continues to surprise. The Trump presidency, on the other hand, does not. Even with the election possibly due to be called in Joe Biden’s favour at any moment, the president is playing golf.

Day 5 #Election2020



Trump has arrived at the Trump National Golf Club pic.twitter.com/rwLXms4XVh — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) November 7, 2020

Related: Tucker Carlson claims Joe Biden ‘will make you drink Starbucks every day’