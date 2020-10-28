The Department for International Trade has been subjected to a withering backlash after it used a Japanese-themed episode of the Great British Bake Off to claim to that a new trade deal with Japan will make soy sauce cheaper in the UK.

London and Tokyo signed a post-Brexit trade agreement last week, meaning nearly all exports to Japan will be tariff-free, a move described as “ground-breaking” and “British-shaped” by Liz Truss, the trade secretary.

Referencing the popular baking show, which this week saw bakers take on a theme of Japanese-themed dishes, the Department for International Trade tweeted: “The bakers used a lot of soya sauce in the first challenge… so it’s a good thing it will be made cheaper thanks to our trade deal with Japan”.

The bakers used a lot of soya sauce in the first challenge on #GBBO, so it's a good thing it will be made cheaper thanks to our trade deal with Japan 🇯🇵 — Department for International Trade (@tradegovuk) October 27, 2020

But experts were quick to point out that, actually, the current tariff on soy sauce is zero – because the European Union also has a free trade agreement with Japan, which applies to the UK until the end of the year.

Current tariff on soy sauce entering the UK from Japan – 0%. Tariff on soy sauce entering UK after UK-Japan trade deal – 0%.



Not a good look when you can't trust a government social media account to tell the truth. https://t.co/IVH5Qg8LtV — David Henig (@DavidHenigUK) October 27, 2020

The department doubled down on its assertion, writing: “Under WTO terms, the tariff on soya sauce is 6 per cent. Under our deal, they will be 0 per cent.”

But the UK and Japan do not currently trade on World Trade Organisation terms – leading critics to point out that the trade department was essentially claiming that free trade deals with Britain’s major trading partners – like those currently enjoyed with EU membership – are more beneficial than WTO terms, which the government has touted as a desirable outcome after Brexit.

The author of this tweet is being misleading, in order to defend his or her previous lie. The current tariff on soya sauce from Japan is zero, due to the EU/Japan FTA which the UK applies until the end of the year. The UK and Japan do not currently trade on WTO terms. https://t.co/Z2lfflrm2r — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) October 27, 2020

With weeks to go until Britain’s trading relationship with the EU ends, it does not bode well that the department responsible for thrashing out the UK’s bold, buccaneering, free trade future has ended up with egg on its face.

Related: Danny Dyer – The people who went to Eton can’t run this country