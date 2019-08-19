Tory peer Chris Holmes denied grabbing a masseuse’s bottom at a five-star hotel when he appeared in court today.

Lord Holmes of Richmond, 47, a nine time Paralympic swimming champion, appeared at Southwark Crown Court charged with touching the alleged victim in the luxury hotel’s spa on March 7.

The Peer, who is blind, was led into court holding a folding white cane by his solicitor Alex Dos Santos.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and nationality and enter his not guilty plea.

The Conservative life peer won six gold medals at the 1992 Barcelona Games and three at the Atlanta Paralympics in 1996.

As an athlete, he broke 35 world records.

He was director of Paralympic integration for the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games and took his seat in the House of Lords in 2013.

In politics he has campaigned for better disabled access and was asked to head a Government review into how to encourage more disabled people to apply for public appointments.

Lord Holmes has sat on several of House of Lords select committees and introduced a private members bill to ban unpaid internships.

He will next appear in court on September 30. A trial date has not yet been set.