A new Tory MP today used her maiden Commons speech to call for breweries in her constituency to make a special edition Brexit beer.

Kate Griffiths, addressing Brexit secretary Steve Barclay, asked if he agreed “that to mark us leaving the European Union, our fantastic local breweries in Burton-on-Trent should brew a celebratory Brexit beer”.

The question prompted cheers on the Conservative benches, with Mr Barclay saying she struck “an extremely positive note in one of her first contributions”.

Ms Griffiths won the Burton constituency with a 14,496 majority in last month’s general election.

She took over the role from her estranged husband Andrew Griffiths, who stood down after he was found to have sent thousands of sexual messages to two women in the constituency.

Ahead of the election she said: “The last 18 months have been the most difficult of my life but through my experiences I have found a strength and resilience which I didn’t know I had.

“I have become a single mother and have had to fight to protect my family.

“I know people will have questions about my relationship with Andrew Griffiths and I want to be open about this.

“I left Andrew on the day that he told me about the behaviour that was published in the press. Our relationship ended on that day and the divorce is being finalised.

“I am not able to say more about this now as legal proceedings are ongoing but I want to make it clear that I have not sought, not do I accept Andrew’s offer of political support.”

Support Boris Johnson

Mrs Griffiths said her first priority would be “to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson and deliver Brexit”.

“I am not a professional politician but sometimes in life you have an opportunity to do something good for your community and I am determined to make a real difference for the area that I love,” she said.

