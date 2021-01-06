A Conservative chairman who acted as an agent for Simon Baynes in the 2019 General Election has been forced to resign after he claimed accident and emergency services in the UK are full of “fat mums in pot noodle-stained leggings/pjs”.

Clwyd South Conservative Association chairman Gareth Baines compared the German healthcare system to the NHS in a tweet on his personal account on New Year’s Eve.

He said:

“A&Es in Germany aren’t full of fat mums in pot noodle stained leggings/pjs taking their kids for a day out at A&E to harvest Facebook likes because their darling little snot covered ASBO fell over”, adding “Happy New Year”.

Chairman of Clwyd South Conservatives showing his true colours there. Oh dear 🤦‍♀️ Come on though, are we all surprised? @clwyds @ConservativeWxm #Wrexham #NeverTrustATory pic.twitter.com/gJWh4iIr5r — Aimi (@galloisewaters) January 1, 2021

It comes as hospitals across the UK are inundated with patients amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which prompted a UK wide lockdown days after Mr Baines’ post.

The comments have prompted anger from locals including former Liberal Democrat council candidate Aimi Waters – who wrote “Residents in ClwydSouth and Chirk deserve better especially when we are asked to put trust in these people.”

The Conservative member, who serves as an independent councillor for the Welsh town of Chirk, has since said his comments were taken “out of context” – but elected to step down from his role with the local conservative association.

In a statement issued by the Welsh Conservatives on his behalf, the councillor said: “Whilst I feel my comments have been taken out of context, I do offer my sincere apologies for any offence they may have caused.

“I have also taken the decision to step down from my role as the chairman of Clwyd South Conservative association with immediate effect”.

