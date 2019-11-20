The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have urged voters to “honour the gift of truth” in the election campaign.

The top church figures called on electors to “leave our echo chambers” and listen to other viewpoints as the key December date nears.

Justin Welby and John Sentamu issued the pleas in a letter they hope will be shared in churches ahead of the crunch ballot.

“As followers of Jesus Christ each of us is called to honour the gift of truth, both to speak it and to seek it,” they write.

We all have a responsibility to challenge falsehoods

“We all have a responsibility to speak accurately, to challenge falsehoods when we hear them, and to be careful to separate facts from opinion.

“Offering facts and opinions should be done with humility and in love.

“People who hold different political views are not our enemies.”

Common good that truly benefits us all

Reminding worshippers that “taking part in a democracy is a privilege and a responsibility”, they call on voters to “seek that common good that truly benefits us all”.

Their letter stresses that “includes justice for the oppressed, protection for the persecuted, and a commitment to combat climate change and adapt to its effects”.

It adds: “It also includes a just economic system, open and encouraging to aspiration and ambition, supportive of those who struggle.”

