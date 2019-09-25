A tongue tied Leave voter leapt to the government’s defence yesterday following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Judges found that the decision to advise her majesty to prorogue parliament to be unlawful in court, saying the Prime Minister’s move is “void, unlawful and of no effect.”

But not everyone was happy with the decision.

We should stop parliament and sort this Brexit out

Speaking to BBC News, Ryan, from Stoke-on-Trent, defended the government, saying they should be allowed to stop parliament.

“I agree on Joris Bohnson, we should stop parliament and sort this Brexit out.

“And we should leave.”

Challenged over the ruling, which found that Johnson has broken the law, he said:

“People should just get on with it, just leave it”.

Today’s Papers

Many of today’s papers reacted with outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision, with The Mail, The Express and The Sun slamming the “prorogue farce”.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson has “declared war on the judiciary” over its decision, while Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg hit out at a “constitutional crisis”.

The Daily Express struck a similar note, highlighting that Britain voted to exit the European Union with the headline:

“What’s lawful about denying 17.4m Brexit!”

Johnson’s actions not normal

Explaining the court’s decision, Lady Hale said: “This was not a normal prorogation… it prevented Parliament from carrying out its normal role.

“This prolonged proroguing of parliament took place in quite exceptional circumstances.

“Parliament especially the House of Commons as representatives had the right to debate and scrutinise an orderly withdrawal from the European Union.”

She said no reasonable explanation for suspending Parliament for such a long time with the country facing a major crisis was given by Boris Johnson’s administration.