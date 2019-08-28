The Queen will be asked by the government to suspend Parliament days after MPs return to work – and a matter of weeks before the Brexit deadline.

It means MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the prime minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.

The idea of shutting down Parliament – known as prorogation – has caused controversy, with critics saying it would stop MPs being able to play their democratic part in the Brexit process.

Suspending Parliament in mid-September would rob them of any chance to stop no-deal Brexit via legislation – a plan agreed by Jeremy Corbyn and opposition leaders only yesterday.

A former minister told The Times: “It’s outrageous and profoundly undemocratic. It’s not the action of someone who is serious about getting a deal.”

Labour Deputy leader Tom Watson posted: “We do not have a “new government.” This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen.”

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary, said:“For a Prime Minister who wanted our Parliament to ‘take back control’ this is as ridiculous as it is worrying for the very foundations of our democracy.

“Johnson can’t have it both ways – the public didn’t vote for No Deal, if he’s so sure he’s in line with the ‘will of the people’ there’s a very easy way to find out – call an election and let us have a public vote.

“This is now going even further than a backroom Westminster stitch up, it’s a coup that leaves far too much power in the hands of an unelected Prime Minister.”

The speculation prompted former Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston, now of the Liberal Democrats, to urge ministers and other Tory parliamentarians to stand down in protest.

Tom Brake MP said: “If BBC News are correct @BorisJohnson‘s just thrown down the gauntlet to Parliamentary democracy. The mother of all Parliaments will not allow him to shut the #PeoplesParliament out of the biggest decision facing our country. His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist.”

The new PM has said he wants to leave with a deal, but it is “do or die” and he is willing to leave without one rather than miss the deadline.

But Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit.

“Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy.”

With this, the unelected poundshop dictator Boris Johnson threatens to end Britain's long history of Parliamentary democracy.



