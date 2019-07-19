Tens of thousands of Labour supporters have put their name to a petition giving Jeremy Corbyn their vote of confidence.

More than 12,000 people have signed the Change.org page which has been set up in response to House of Lords murmurings that Labour peers are considering a no-confidence vote.

It comes after more than 60 Labour peers took out a newspaper advertisement accusing Mr Corbyn of “failing the test of leadership” amid the ongoing anti-Semitism row.

Baroness Hayter – a critic of Mr Corbyn over the issue – was also sacked as shadow Brexit minister by the Labour leader, resulting in outrage among her colleagues.

But a petition has been set up to demonstrate support in Mr Corbyn among party members and supporters.

It reads:

“We recognise he is the target of a relentless smear campaign, orchestrated by the wealthy establishment who do not want a socialist Labour government.

“Jeremy Corbyn is not perfect, no one is, but he is the perfect person to lead us into government. He is a man of principle, honour and integrity who abhors all forms of inequality, racism and Antisemitism.

“To suggest he wants the Labour party to be a party that ignores or even encourages Antisemitism, is ridiculous!

“Ordinary people are desperate for positive change and Jeremy Corbyn will deliver that change. Under his leadership, we had the biggest swing in vote share in a General Election since 1945.

“Over Brexit, he has chartered the party through choppy waters, managing to keep a divided membership, relatively united. That is also his aim for our divided nation.

“We won’t be bullied by wealthy insular, members of the establishment.

“If they have no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn, they have no confidence in the hundreds of thousands of Labour members who support him and the millions of Labour voters who want him to be the next Prime Minister.

“We want to express our full solidarity to Jeremy Corbyn and thank him for standing strong and giving us hope.”