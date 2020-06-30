Micheal Gove was taking urgent questions over the appointment of David Frost who is replacing Sir Mark Sedwill.

The Prime Minister has already faced criticism that unlike previous holders of the post, David Frost is a political adviser rather than a career civil servant, and lacks security experience.

He is replacing Sir Mark Sedwill, who is also stepping down as Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service, amid reports of clashes with Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Ex-cabinet secretary Lord O’Donnell said: “I’m worried about the appointment of David Frost as national security adviser because I’m not quite sure how putting a special adviser in that role works.”

Yes-men

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today that political appointees were “more likely to be yes-men” rather than “speaking truth to power”.

Today Ex-Pm Theresa May asked Gove a question, why a political appointment with no proven expertise in national security was given the role.

However, before May posed her question, Gove criticised Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, for not thanking Sir Mark Sedwill for all this work. He was quickly told by the oppositions benches that he had indeed been thanked.

Gove responded with “I appreciate his kind words now.”

He simply wasn’t listening, almost as if anything that was said will make no difference at all…

